Airway Heights Maverik gas station sells $1M Powerball ticket

The Maverik gas station in Airway Heights recently sold a $1 million Powerball ticket.

The Powerball jackpot continued to increase in recent weeks. The jackpot was estimated at $1.9 billion Monday night but spiked to $2.04 billion by Tuesday morning. The local winner comes on the heels of the $2.04 billion Powerball winner, who purchased the winning ticket at a Southern California gas station.

The Airway Heights Maverik store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket, according to Taylor Eck, a public relations specialist at Augustine Agency.

Eck said Maverik did not announce the winner’s name Wednesday.