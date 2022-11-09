The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

Airway Heights Maverik gas station sells $1M Powerball ticket

Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:34 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since Aug. 3. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Maverik gas station in Airway Heights recently sold a $1 million Powerball ticket.

The Powerball jackpot continued to increase in recent weeks. The jackpot was estimated at $1.9 billion Monday night but spiked to $2.04 billion by Tuesday morning. The local winner comes on the heels of the $2.04 billion Powerball winner, who purchased the winning ticket at a Southern California gas station.

The Airway Heights Maverik store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket, according to Taylor Eck, a public relations specialist at Augustine Agency.

Eck said Maverik did not announce the winner’s name Wednesday.

