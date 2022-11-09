Airway Heights Maverik gas station sells $1M Powerball ticket
Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:34 p.m.
The Maverik gas station in Airway Heights recently sold a $1 million Powerball ticket.
The Powerball jackpot continued to increase in recent weeks. The jackpot was estimated at $1.9 billion Monday night but spiked to $2.04 billion by Tuesday morning. The local winner comes on the heels of the $2.04 billion Powerball winner, who purchased the winning ticket at a Southern California gas station.
The Airway Heights Maverik store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket, according to Taylor Eck, a public relations specialist at Augustine Agency.
Eck said Maverik did not announce the winner’s name Wednesday.
