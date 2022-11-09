District Court contest between Andrew Biviano, Deanna Crull remains close Wednesday

Andrew Biviano continued to lead in his bid for a district court judge seat against Deanna Crull after ballots were counted Wednesday.

Biviano’s percentage of the vote fell to 51.3% after votes were tallied Wednesday, but the vote margin against Crull increased to a little more than 4,500 votes countywide. Both candidates said Wednesday night they were waiting for additional returns, with an estimated 20,000 ballots left to count countywide as of Wednesday.

“It shrank by the percentages, but grew by the vote margin,” Biviano said. “I feel good about that.”

“I’m just thankful for all the support of my campaign, and my committee,” Crull said. “We’re just going to stay optimistic for the next couple of days.”

The nonpartisan race pitted two lawyers with years of practicing experience in the community against each other. They’re vying for the seat that is being vacated by District Court Judge Debra Hayes, who is retiring.

The entire county votes for district judges, who hear misdemeanor criminal cases, traffic infractions, small claims issues, protection orders in cases of domestic violence or harassment, and therapeutic court proceedings. Jenny Zappone was elected over Eric Dooyema in the other competitive district court race on the ballot.