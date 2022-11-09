Fall cocktails, seasonal favorites and that viral TikTok negroni

This article was initially pitched as a round-up of fall-themed cocktails, but as I was researching (on TikTok), I stumbled across what seems to be fall 2022’s drink of note: the negroni sbagliato. Granted, this particular entry is mostly an exercise in self-indulgence, but, if you’ll bear with me, I think the drink’s color alone – a vibrant red-orange – qualifies it as fall-themed and, therefore, a worthy addition to the list.

The negroni sbagliato won its moment in the spotlight after a clip of the following interview exchange between “House of the Dragon” costars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke went viral.

“What’s your drink of choice?” Cooke asks.

“A negroni – ” D’Arcy answers, immediately getting Cooke’s enthusiastic approval before continuing, “sbagliato … with prosecco in it.”

“Ooo, stunning,” Cooke says, intrigued.

On first viewing, you’re left with one or two questions. First – for reasons you’ll understand if you watch the clip – “am I in love with Emma D’Arcy now?” And second, “what is a negroni sbagliato ‘wiv prosecco innit?’ ”

Accidentally created by a Milanese bartender who allegedly once mistook a bottle of prosecco for gin, the negroni sbagliato (“mistaken” negroni) calls for 1 ounce sweet vermouth, 1 ounce Campari and enough prosecco to top off your ice-filled glass. And if you want to get really wild, garnish with a cheeky slice of orange.

If you’re hoping to order this on your next night out (say, downtown at Emma Rue’s or before dinner at Luna), note that the prosecco is implied. So, just ask for a “negroni sbagliato” (colloquially pronounced “spa-glee-ah-toe,” but “sba-lyee-ah-toe” if you’re into Italian).

If you meet confusion – and you have the strength to push on without caving and ordering another drink – just say, “Ooh sorry – it’s a negroni with prosecco instead of gin.”

Anyway, where was I? Fall cocktails.

De España (909 W. First Ave.) offers several sangria variations, but the apple Sangria is the clear fall choice with Albarino, apple brandy, spiced apple liqueur, cider, apples and cinnamon at $12 a glass or $40 for a pitcher. For information, visit espanaspokane.com or call (509) 443-4215.

Currently available at Volstead Act (12 N. Post St.), the Curse of the Blue Swift cocktail combines Martell Blue Swift, Zaya, gin, pineapple gomme, orgeat, pineapple, coconut cream and just the right amount of nutmeg to put you in the mood for fall. For information, visit volsteadactspokane.com or call (509) 808-2516.

The Three Sheets cocktail at Luna (5620 S. Perry St.) combines classic fall flavors with a hint of summer, mixing cinnamon-infused light rum, dark rum, pineapple, lime and ginger for $13. For information, visit lunaspokane.com or call (509) 448-2383.

The late-night menu at Emma Rue’s (17 S. Howard St.) features several fall-forward options including the apple brandy martini made with Clear Creek apple brandy, Elyx vodka, Lillet blanc and orange bitters for $13. For information, visit emmarues.com or call (509) 703-7389.