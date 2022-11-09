Gonzaga women’s basketball signs Bellevue guard Claire O’Connor

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga signed high-scoring guard Claire O’Connor of Bellevue to a National Letter of Intent, coach Lisa Fortier said Wednesday.

O’Connor, a senior at Lakeside School, will join the Zags in the fall of 2023.

The 6-foot-1 O’Connor is projected to play at guard or wing at GU.

“We are really excited to add Claire to the roster,” Fortier said in a statement. “She is a very versatile offensive player, who can score all over the court.”

Going into her senior year, O’Connor has averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds, according to statistics provided by Gonzaga.

Last year, O’Connor was named Metro League MVP, first-team All-Metro League, first-team all-state and an Under Armour Future 60 selection.

In the first round of the State 3A last year, O’Connor scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to help defeat No. 8 Lincoln of Tacoma as Lakeside was seeded at No. 9.

O’Connor has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average.

“She has great work ethic and is highly driven to succeed,” Fortier said. “Claire excels in all of the off-the-court areas that are going to make her a perfect fit for our team.”