Man airlifted to hospital after vehicle-train crash on Tuesday night in Bonner County
Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:02 p.m.
A man was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into his vehicle on Tuesday night in Bonner County, the Idaho State Police said.
The crash occurred about 5:55 p.m. near U.S. Highway 95 at Samuels Road, about 10 miles north of Sandpoint.
The 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Samuels Road in a 2005 Chevy Tahoe when he was struck by the train, police said in a release. He was wearing a seat belt.
He was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance, the release said.
Traffic in the area slowed for an hour as emergency responders worked to clear the area. The Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.