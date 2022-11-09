Man airlifted to hospital after vehicle-train crash on Tuesday night in Bonner County

A man was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into his vehicle on Tuesday night in Bonner County, the Idaho State Police said.

The crash occurred about 5:55 p.m. near U.S. Highway 95 at Samuels Road, about 10 miles north of Sandpoint.

The 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Samuels Road in a 2005 Chevy Tahoe when he was struck by the train, police said in a release. He was wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance, the release said.

Traffic in the area slowed for an hour as emergency responders worked to clear the area. The Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate.