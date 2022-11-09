Man injured in shooting near Pine and Short on Wednesday morning, no arrests
Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:26 p.m.
A man was shot near downtown Spokane and transported to the hospital with serious injuries early morning on Wednesday, Spokane police said.
The shooting took place just after 7 a.m. near South Pine Street and East Short Avenue, Spokane Police Department spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Police did not make any immediate arrests in the case , Briggs said.
