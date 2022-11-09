Prep notebook: Abbie Sicilia, Emily Todd sign with Gonzaga soccer; Ferris hires Jimmy Smith as baseball coach

West Valley defender Abbie Sicilia and North Central forward Emily Todd signed national letters of intent to play soccer at Gonzaga on Wednesday.

Sicilia, a three-time, first-team All-Greater Spokane League 2A selection, was voted the league’s defensive MVP for the 2021 season. She also earned first-team honors in the Great Northern League as a freshman in 2019 before that league’s merger with the GSL.

Todd was a first-team All-GSL 4A/3A this season, a second-team 4A/3A pick her junior season in 2021 and a first-team pick in 2A as a sophomore in the spring season earlier that year.

Other local signings

Gonzaga Prep: Jackson Crocker, Mercer lacrosse; Jack Condon, Montana State lacrosse; Kate Palalek, Bushnell volleyball.

Mead: Hailey Freeman, Azusa Pacific acrobatics and tumbling; Bradley Mulder, Colorado Christian golf; Benjamin Mulder, Northwest Nazarene golf.

Ridgeline: Corinne Westby, Central Washington volleyball; Madeline Murphy, Alaska gymnastics.

East Valley: Abby Crossley, Hawaii track and field; Tucker Duke, Southern Maryland baseball.

Shadle Park: Dylan Kakuda, Bushnell baseball.

St. George’s: Ava Bush, Oklahoma State equestrian.

Ferris hires baseball coach

Ferris named Jimmy Smith as head baseball coach for the 2023 season. Smith has been the freshman head coach and varsity pitching coach for the Saxons since 2021.

Smith pitched for UNLV from 1997-99. He led the team in appearances and saves as the team’s closer his junior and senior seasons.

He was also named All-Western Athletic Conference pitcher those two seasons.

Smith is an associate professor and department head at Gonzaga University for kinesiology and sport management.