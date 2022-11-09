The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ava Felice leads Gonzaga Prep girls soccer to State 4A win; West Valley advances in 2A

Nov. 9, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

State girls soccer

State 4A

Gonzaga Prep 4, Wenatchee 0: Ava Felice scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Bullpups (17-3) eliminated the visiting 13th-seeded Panthers (13-5) in a first-round game.

Mia Lewis made two saves and Peyton Dixon had four in the shutout. Grace Kalua added a goal and an assist.

G-Prep advances to a 4A quarterfinal this weekend against 12th-seeded Woodinville, a 2-1 upset winner over fifth-seeded Sumner.

West Valley (Yakima) 7, Lewis and Clark 0: Jes Lizotte scored two goals with three assists and the sixth-seeded Rams (15-2-1) eliminated the visiting 11th-seeded Tigers (14-6) in a first-round game.

State 2A

West Valley 3, Selah 1: Jenna Howe scored two goals, including an insurance marker in the 62nd minute, and the third-seeded Eagles (19-0-1) eliminated the 14th-seeded Vikings (10-8) in a first-round game at University HS.

Lauren Matthew scored a goal with two assists and Aubrey Lobdell made five saves for West Valley, which advances to a quarterfinal this weekend against sixth-seeded Columbia River, a 1-0 winner over 11th-seeded Bellingham.

State 1A

Lakeside 1, Seton Catholic 0 (SO): The fifth-seeded Eagles (14-3) eliminated the 12th-seeded Cougars (11-4) in a 4-2 shootout in a first-round game at Gonzaga Prep.

Lakeside faces fourth-seeded Montesano, a 3-1 winner over LaSalle, in a quarterfinal this weekend.

Bear Creek 2, Deer Park 1: The 10th-seeded Grizzlies (16-1-2) eliminated the seventh-seeded Stags (14-2-1) in a first-round game at Central Valley HS.

Ella Carnahan scored for Deer Park.

Cedar Park Chrisitan 6, Freeman 0: The eighth-seeded Eagles (12-5-2) eliminated the seventh-seeded Scotties (11-8) in a first-round game at Juanita HS in Kirkland.

State 2B/1B

Northwest Christian 2, Crosspoint 1 (SO): The eighth-seeded Crusaders (17-2) eliminated the ninth-seeded Warriors in a shootout in a first-round game at Lions Field in Moses Lake.

NWC faces top-seeded Kalama (15-1) in a quarterfinal this weekend.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 1, Davenport 0: The sixth-seeded Warriors (14-4) eliminated the visiting 11th-seeded Gorillas (10-4) in a first-round game.

