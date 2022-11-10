A Grip on Sports: From new players to weather changes, today is a good day to spin the dial

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Let’s get started thinking about next baseball season, shall we? Or how far the Seahawks can go in this NFL one? Or the playing basketball while Tom Cruise tries to land his jet? Or the shock of practicing football in 70-degree weather and then playing in 30? It’s a whip-around Thursday.

• Nothing big on the horizon this week, unless you count an aircraft carrier with thousands of basketball fans on the flight deck. Which makes it a good day to just hit a bunch of subjects quickly.

We start in Seattle, where the Mariners need to identify, well, their needs. And then figure out how to satisfy them this offseason. After making the playoffs for the first time since the younger Bush was President, the fanbase wants a bit more next year.

Like winning a postseason game against the Astros.

Biggest need? Bats, as in plural. And not the kind Dracula resembled. The ones who make you wonder how a ball can be hit that hard and travel that far.

Those folks are not easy to find without spending more money than buying Twitter, so don’t expect the M’s to fill lineup holes via splashy free agents. We believe Jerry Dipoto will make one major trade, sign a couple of under-the-radar free agents – maybe a couple guys he’ll say will exploit the no-shift rule – and call it good.

Will the moves be enough? Only if some guys – we’re looking at you Jesse Winker – bounce back or explode – Jarred Kelenic, come on down – in 2023.

• Can the Seahawks win the NFC West? Earn a first-round bye? The former is possible, considering how poorly the Rams are playing. The latter is harder but within range.

But, wait, aren’t the 49ers the biggest threat in the West? Yes, they are. It’s just that Seattle has two games left with L.A. and haven’t done well in that series recently. Get a split, win at home against San Francisco and the rest of the schedule sets up well for a 5-3 finish. That puts the Hawks at 11-6, which may just be good enough.

The weirdly up-and-down 49ers are 4-4 and look to have at least three losses on their schedule. If one is Seattle, then the Hawks might just win the West. But, with only one bye available – undefeated Philadelphia is holding that spot – look for Seattle to have to play that first week, no matter what happens.

• The first time Michigan State played a college game on an aircraft carrier, we had visions of the basketball hitting someone’s foot, bouncing wildly off the court and into the Pacific Ocean. And Tom Izzo turning around, pulling another ball of a rack and tossing it to the referee.

It didn’t happen, of course. The aircraft-carrier games back in 2011 and 2012 had sort of a checkered history, but the ball caroming into the water wasn’t one of them. Water condensing on the court? Yep, that happened in 2012 in South Carolina and forced the men’s games to halt.

The year before, in San Diego between Michigan State – Gonzaga’s opponent tomorrow on the Abraham Lincoln – and North Carolina went off without a hitch. Maybe the West Coast air is just dryer on Veteran’s Day. We’ll find out tomorrow afternoon.

• The high temperature today in Tempe is expected to be 69 degrees. Cold for the Valley of the Sun. But not nearly as cold as it will be in Pullman on Saturday. It should be more than 30-degrees colder for the 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

How does that impact the visiting team?

We’ve been told the first few hits feel a bit different but after that, adrenaline kicks in and the game is the same. We didn’t believe it then and we don’t believe it now.

Arizona State hasn’t played in extreme cold this season. Even its game in Boulder was on a decent, 50-degree day. It will be a shock. And, coupled with an opportunistic Washington State defense, lead to turnovers. If that happens, look for the Cougars to become bowl eligible.

WSU: Colton Clark focus upon the receiving corps in this notebook. There have been some changes. … For Arizona State to harbor any hopes for a bowl game, it has to win this week – and every week. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner makes his picks in the S-R, while also ranking the best in the West in the Mercury News. … Last year’s game against Oregon in Seattle put Washington on a new path, one that sees the Huskies with a 7-2 mark heading into Saturday’s rivalry. The Ducks have been on the same path for years. … New roles for old coaches at Colorado. Still, USC is better in all phases and should win easily. … Utah can find running backs about anywhere. … UCLA needs a few this week due to injuries. … Arizona needs to run the ball more. … In basketball news, Stanford is the best women’s team in the Pac-12. And the best west of South Carolina. … Oregon State has a young roster and it will be even younger next season. … Colorado signed a five-star recruit. … Jaylen Clark will anchor the UCLA defense. … USC hosts Alabama State tonight.

Gonzaga: It isn’t easy putting together a game on an aircraft carrier. Theo Lawson has this story which explains just how hard it is. … Yesterday was the first of the fall signing period. The Zags saw Dusty Stromer ink his letter of intent. Jim Meehan has that story. … The women signed Claire O’Connor, a guard from Lakeside High in Seattle. Jim Allen has that story. … He also has this preview of tonight’s game at GU against Long Beach State. … Elsewhere in the WCC, can a BYU player match his freshman performance?

EWU: About all that remains for Eastern Washington this football season is to ruin other schools’ hopes. That starts Saturday with a game at Montana. Dan Thompson has this preview. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State is getting a defensive reinforcement.

Idaho: One thing success breeds in college football. Awards. The Vandals, who have a great shot at the FCS playoffs, should earn a bunch.

Preps: Before we get to Wednesday’s action, we want to point out two Lake City High boys’ basketball players who signed Division I letters-of-intent yesterday. Blake Buchanan (Virginia) and Kolton Mitchell (Idaho State) fulfilled dreams they’ve had since as long as they can remember. And we are blessed to have helped them, in a small way, reach their goals. It’s one of the best parts of coaching young players. … Others in the area signed LOIs yesterday. Dave Nichols has a notebook. … He also has a roundup of Wednesday’s playoff action. … Madison McCord has this preview of the smaller schools’ State volleyball tournaments.

Seahawks: Last year wasn’t the best for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. This year, with a new quarterback, things have gone a lot better. … Playing in Munich is a big-deal for at least one Seahawk. … Teams are avoiding Tariq Woolen already.

Mariners: Will J.P. Crawford be the M’s shortstop next season? … Spring training game times are now available.

Sounders: Two Sounders, Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris, are on the United States’ World Cup roster.

• It’s not often we get February weather in November. But that’s the case this year. Maybe we will get May weather in January? Little chance that happens. Until later …