Chiefs trade goalie Mason Beaupit to Winnipeg in exchange for player, picks

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs made a deal with the Winnipeg Ice for the second time in two weeks.

After trading defenseman Graham Sward for a player and draft pick package on Oct. 29, the Chiefs are sending goaltender Mason Beaupit to the Ice in exchange for goalie Dawson Cowan and three draft picks.

Spokane receives a 2025 fourth-round pick, as well as third- and sixth-round picks in 2026.

Beaupit has played 71 games for the Chiefs, who selected the Surrey, British Columbia, native in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL draft.

Beaupit finished with a 24-35-6-1 record in Spokane with a .888 save percentage. He was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of last summer’s NHL draft.

Cowan, a Warren, Manitoba, native, has played five games with the Ice and was signed in 2021. He is 3-1-0-0 this season.

The Ice are in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 17-1-0-0 record.

The Chiefs are last in the West at 3-10-0-1.