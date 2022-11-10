Chipotle is latest company to pull back paid ads from Twitter

By Leslie Patton Bloomberg

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is pulling back its paid advertising and owned content on social-media website Twitter.

The restaurant chain said it’s trying to “gain a better understanding on the direction of the platform under its new leadership,” according to an email Thursday from a company spokeswoman.

Chipotle is the latest company to pause advertising on Twitter under its new ownership, joining big names such as Volkswagen, Pfizer and General Mills.

Concerns include a potential rise in objectionable content amid operational changes, as well as the departure of top executives. Advertising mogul Martin Sorrell, chairman of S4 Capital, said earlier this month that his firm is advising clients to adopt a “wait-and-see” approach to the platform.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter about two weeks ago and has already started assembling a new group of leaders. Musk, who also helms Tesla Inc., has banned remote work for Twitter employees and warned of difficult times ahead for the social-media platform.