Collector: Trench art turns war remnants into peacetime decorations

This small dish is part of Elizabeth Russell’s trench art collection and on display at her home in Kendall Yards on Nov. 1. (KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Elizabeth Russell’s family has a long history of military service. A tradition she and her son and daughter-in-law have continued.

“I served 20-plus years in the Air Force. I and another woman were the first women in our field (survival),” she said. “My son and daughter-in-law are both serving in the Air Force.”

That history of service inspired Russell’s collection of trench art.

Trench art is any decorative or practical item made out of recycled war refuse such as shell casings, or spent bullets. While soldiers and prisoners of war did create trench art, much of it was made by civilians.

“After a battle, enterprising peasants would go and collect this stuff and make things for the soldiers to take home as souvenirs,” explained Russell.

World War I-inspired a prolific amount of trench art, but Russell has items from the Civil War through the Vietnam War, as well.

A glass-fronted curio cabinet holds the bulk of her collection which includes salt and pepper shakers, candlesticks, vases and more all made from leftover fragments of war.

She reached in and pulled out a WWI-era pipe fashioned from a hollowed-out bullet.

“Somebody used this,” she said.

Many pieces are reminders of horrific battles.

An ashtray stamped “Verdun” stands on bullet legs, its bowl forged from leftover brass.

A tankard etched with a map of World War II battlefields is inscribed “Brass used for the manufacture of this tankard was salvaged from the battlefields of World War Two.”

Then there’s the hollowed-out bomb her mom brought back from Greece.

Russell shrugged.

“She stowed it in the overhead bin.”

Her collection contains pieces from large to small. A tall vase made from an artillery shell stands in her entryway and a wooden glass-topped table sits under a window - dozens of discarded bullets visible beneath the glass.

A tiny lighter from World War I was fashioned from British coins, a small brass bell features a bullet clapper, and a hollowed-out grenade was cut in half and listed as a “receptacle” when Russell bought it.

In true trench art fashion, her items range from whimsical to practical. An artillery shell etched with holly was a Christmas gift from a friend. A two-piece swagger stick made of bullets and another with a bullet tip, call to mind officers pacing in front of their troops.

On the functional side, there are corkscrews, letter openers and a fork, knife and spoon with bullet handles

One of Russell’s more unusual finds came to her in an equally unusual way. At a Coeur d’Alene antique store, she found a shot glass tray with five cups made from an artillery shell.

She wanted it badly, but it was pricey, so she bartered for it.

“I traded a cougar skin for it,” she said, grinning.

Her most recent addition came from a surprising place – a pair of bullet earrings she bought at the University High School craft fair.

Russell’s collection isn’t complete, but she said she’s getting pickier. As an avid letter writer, she has a prize in mind.

“I’m looking for an inkwell,” she said. “I’d love to have one, but they’re really expensive.”

The owners of hard-to-find pieces like inkwells are usually loath to part with them.

As she spoke of the history and artistry of these items forged from battlefield remnants, she said, “People should collect what brings them joy.”

Russell’s collection offers her that and more.

“My collection is a way to honor those who served.”