One down, two to go: Bo Levi Mitchell bids farewell to Calgary as ex-EWU teammates T.J. Lee and Vernon Adams Jr. prepare for CFL semifinal

As Bo Levi reflects on future, ex-mates reflect on his career

Late in Calgary’s final game of the CFL regular season on Oct. 29, head coach Dave Dickenson, a former standout quarterback at Montana, inserted Bo Levi Mitchell.

In what will most likely prove to be his last home appearance as a Stampeder, the former Eastern Washington quarterback received a warm reception and sendoff from fans in that 36-10 victory over Saskatchewan.

“He received a great round of applause in his last home game,” said Vernon Adams of the quarterback he essentially replaced at EWU. “He’s the two-time MVP and Grey Cup Champion – somebody is going to want him for sure.”

Mitchell said at his final Calgary press conference on Monday he hopes to one day be reunited with Dickenson, who won the Walter Payton Award in 1995 when he led Montana to the national title. Fifteen years later, Mitchell led EWU to the same championship before winning the Payton Award in 2011.

“No matter when that comes, he’d be the first phone call I make,” says Mitchell. “I’d love to coach for him and with him – he’s a guy I’m still learning from and always will. I still haven’t soaked up all the information he knows how to give out – his brain is much bigger than his head is. He’s smart and a guy I want to be around.”

T.J. Lee and Mitchell were teammates on EWU’s 2010 national championship team, but have been on opposite sides of the field since 2014 when Lee joined the British Columbia Lions. In fact, the Stampeders were the opponent for Lee’s CFL debut when he had a pair of interceptions – one for a touchdown – in BC’s 37-13 preseason victory over Calgary on June 20, 2014.

“Bo Levi put my career on track,” said Lee earlier this season. “He threw an interception right to me, and that was my first interception. Ultimately it kept me on the roster, so I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Lee has intercepted Mitchell several times in the last eight seasons in the CFL, but the Stampeders have had the upper hand in scoring and victories.

“Bo was established and is a winning player,” says Lee of his respect for Mitchell, who directed Grey Cup victories in 2014 and 2018, and runner-up finishes three times. “He’s gotten Calgary a lot of wins.”

Former Eagle defensive end Greg Peach, who played at Eastern from 2005-08 and in the CFL from 2009-2015, commented to Mitchell on Instagram after the announcement. He played for three different CFL teams, and in the final five years he was tasked with chasing down Mitchell.

“You were a beast from the first snap,” Peach commented. “What an incredible career. It was a pleasure playing against you and watching you dominate. Hall of Fame is next.”

Mitchell and his wife, Madison, are prepared to leave their home in Calgary for a new adventure. They have two young daughters.

“From two kids, fresh out of EWU, to having two kids of our own,” said Madison in her own Instagram post. “It’s pretty amazing to look at all the memories and friends we’ve made, and so crazy how fast time has flown by. Thank you Calgary for 10 amazing seasons.”

