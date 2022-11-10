State soccer: Ridgeline, Mead girls fall in first round; St. George’s boys advance
Nov. 10, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:56 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s state high school soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Shorewood 2, Ridgeline 1 (OT): Amelia Severn scored in overtime and the Thunderbirds (14-2-2) eliminated the Falcons (13-4, 6-3) in a State 3A first-round game at Bellevue HS.
Preslie Young scored in the 67th minute for Ridgeline but Abigail Lee answered for Shorewood in the 79th minute.
Roosevelt 1, Mead 0: Gabby Morgan scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and the seventh-seeded Roughriders (11-2-2) eliminated the 10th-seeded Panthers (15-5) in a State 3A first-round game at Auburn Riverside HS.
Boys soccer
St. George’s 2, Auburn Adventist 1 (SO): Pelayo Zable Montes scored in regulation and had the clincher in a shootout and the fourth-seeded Dragons (15-3) beat the fifth-seeded Falcons (7-4) in a State 2B/1B quarterfinal at Union Stadium.
Ben Sudlow made eight saves for St. George’s, which faces top-seeded Friday Harbor in a semifinal on Friday.
Mount Vernon Christian 2, Upper Columbia Academy 1: The Hurricanes (12-4-1) edged the Lions (13-2) in a State 2B/1B quarterfinal at Lions Field in Moses Lake.
