State volleyball: Colfax reaches 2B semifinal; Oakesdale, Springdale advance to 1B semis

Roundup of Thursday’s State 2B and 1B volleyball action from the Yakima Valley SunDome.

2B

Colfax 3, Adna 0: Brynn McGaughy and Hailey Demler had 13 kills apiece and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-2) swept the fifth-seeded Pirates (15-4) 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 in a quarterfinal.

Colfax faces top-seeded Kalama in a semifinal on Friday.

The Bulldogs swept 13th-seeded Granger 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 in a first-round match earlier in the day.

Manson 3, Liberty 1: The second-seeded Trojans (17-1) beat the seventh-seeded Lancers (14-5) 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9 in a quarterfinal.

Ellie Denny had 10 kills and 20 assists for Liberty, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in the fifth-place bracket on Friday.

Liberty beat 10th-seeded Brewster 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 26-24) in a first-round match.

La Conner 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: The third-seeded Braves (13-3) swept the 11th-seeded Broncos (15-4) 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 in a quarterfinal.

LRS swept sixth-seeded Goldendale 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 in a first-round match.

1B

Oakesdale 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: The top-seeded Nighthawks (17-0) swept the ninth-seeded Wildcats (10-9) 25-18, 25-6, 25-13 in a quarterfinal.

Oakesdale advances to a Friday semifinal against Naselle. WCK drops into the fifth-place bracket.

The Nighthawks swept 16th-seeded Orcas Island 25-9, 25-3, 25-12 and WCK beat eighth-seeded Neah Bay 3-1 (25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24) in first-round matches.

Naselle 3, Odessa 0: The fourth-seeded Comets (13-2) swept the 12th-seeded Tigers (13-9) 25-19, 25-9, 25-17 in a quarterfinal.

Odessa dropped into the fifth-place bracket and faces WCK.

Odessa knocked off fifth-seeded Liberty Christian 19-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 18-8 in a first-round match.

Springdale 3, Mount Vernon Christian 0: The third-seeded Chargers (19-2) swept the sixth-seeded Hurricanes (14-5) 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 in a quarterfinal.

The Chargers face second-seeded Mossyrock in a semifinal on Friday.

The Chargers swept 19th-seeded Darrington 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 in a first-round match.

Mossyrock 3, Northport 0: The second-seeded Vikings (16-0) swept the seventh-seeded Mustangs (13-4) 25-13, 25-14, 25-11 in a quarterfinal.

Olivia Stark had three kills for the Mustangs, who drop into the fifth-place bracket.

Northport swept 10th-seeded Entiat 25-12, 25-10, 25-18 in a first-round match.