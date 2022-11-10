Sue Lani Madsen: ‘Relieved and thrilled’ that the election is over

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Wednesday morning after election night feels like the day after a week of weather warnings about the World Ending Worst Snowstorm in Our Lifetime, and then you wake up and realize it was just winter arriving as usual. Bit colder this year than last, not as bad as 1968, basically a peaceful transfer of power between the seasons.

To paraphrase the traditional British salute at the passing of a monarch, the election is over. Long live our elections.

Re-elected Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ campaign hosted an election night gathering at the Historic Davenport Hotel, and most of the local Republican candidates were present, waiting with trepidation for the first results to come through. Some steeling themselves for bad news others with more confidence, but you just never know until the counting starts. Big screens in each corner were tuned in to national broadcasts. At least half the crowd was glued to a phone or tablet, hitting “refresh” at results.wa.vote.gov or scanning multiple websites for information.

Cheers started to spread across the room from crowded tables, signaling Spokane County’s first results were in. Campaign supporters celebrated, or reassured each other to hang in there on the nail biters, or congratulated their unsuccessful candidate on a good effort.

A serious election campaign is an all-or-nothing proposition. No one knows this more viscerally than a candidate’s family. Curtis Graham, husband of re-elected State Rep. Jenny Graham from the 4th Legislative District, said “Jenny is so intense, people tried to tell her she could relax after the primary but she doesn’t know how to back off the gas. She works at any hour on behalf of constituents. It’s intense for us, too.”

Graham’s daughter Deilyn says she’s used to hearing “I’ll call you back” from her mom. They’re both looking forward to getting a little more time with Jenny – after they get through picking up all the signs.

Signs were a constant theme for both wives and husbands. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich did not seek re-election, and when asked what the biggest difference was for her in this first noncampaign election, Paula Knezovich replied instantly “No more signs! No putting up, fixing, taking down, wiping down, inventorying and stacking into the storage shed!”

Max Kuney, husband of apparently successful County Commission candidate Mary Kuney, said, “I wish the windstorm had held until tonight, I spent four hours on Saturday fixing signs and now I’ll be taking them out of frozen ground.”

The intensity of campaigning is familiar to Kuney from his many years in business. “I’m in construction and election night is just like bid day, you stay focused on the deadline and then it’s a relief when it’s done whether you get the bid or not.” He’s glad this time Mary Kuney has a four-year term and not another election in two years.

Nichole Kerns, wife of definitely successful County Commission candidate Josh Kerns, replied “relieved and thrilled” as her first reaction to the night. “Thrilled the voters of Spokane County have chosen to recognize the good work my husband does, thrilled to be done for two years and I’ll be behind him again if he chooses to run again.”

Vina Cathcart has been through two campaigns with her husband, Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart, running apparently unsuccessfully this year for a position as Spokane County commissioner. “There are lots of long hours, but as young parents this year was more difficult than 2019 (for City Council). It’s incredible to watch how much hard work your spouse puts into his public service, he can’t turn his mind off. My focus was freeing up time for Michael, and I’m proud of the work he has done.”

Her advice for anyone in a similar position is “you need to find support,” and she appreciated how Nichole Kerns took her under her wing. The two have developed a deep friendship born of intense campaign experience. “It’s amazing the support it takes, you have to be all in or nothing,” Cathcart said.

David Condon, former Spokane mayor and district director for McMorris Rodgers, introduced his former boss for the last word of the evening. McMorris Rodgers described traveling to all 12 counties in the 5th Congressional District for roundtables and town halls. “Listening is the key to rebuilding trust in the community.” Indeed it is, for all of us. We all need to step back from the rhetoric and the outright lies of the campaign season and actually listen to each other.

Revised totals will be released in Washington at the end of every day as ballots delivered or postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday finally arrive. The process is not perfect, seeking to perfect it by asking questions is not treason, and the counting will continue.

Democracy was not on the ballot on Tuesday. Democracy is the ballot. The election is over. Long live the elections.

Contact Sue Lani Madsen at rulingpen@gmail.com.