‘A true test of our grit’: Drew Timme takes over in second half to lift Gonzaga over Michigan State in Armed Forces Classic

Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) breaks up a shot by Michigan State guard Pierre Brooks (1) during the first half of the Armed Forces Classic college basketball game held on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in San Diego. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

SAN DIEGO – Drew Timme’s moves have worked hundreds of times, in hundreds of different venues.

The park back home in Texas? Check. Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center? Sure. The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament? Yep. The flight deck of a Navy vessel docked on the Pacific Ocean? Why not?

As other Gonzaga and Michigan State players struggled to find their depth perception, watched 3-point jumpers knocked wide by wind breezes and struggled to find their footing on a makeshift court assembled just two days earlier, Timme fell back on a post game that’s seldom failed the All-American forward in four college seasons.

The senior delivered 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the Zags delivered an impressive second-half comeback that allowed them to disembark the USS Abraham Lincoln with a 64-63 victory over fellow college basketball power Michigan State.

On a picturesque Friday afternoon on Coronado Island, the pageantry and pomp of college basketball’s first aircraft carrier game in a decade delivered an unforgettable experience for the 3,572 fans in attendance. Timme delivered too, time and time again for a Zags team that was favored to win but found itself trailing by 12 points in the second half.

He put Gonzaga on his broad shoulders, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the second half while luring Michigan State’s top three players into foul trouble. Two starters, Mady Sissoko and Joey Hauser fouled out late in the second half while tangling with Timme down low. The Gonzaga senior also put forth an impressive effort on the glass, pulling down 13 rebounds to match his career-high in a regular season game.

“I thought we were good enough, we were leading this game for, what, 30-something minutes and they were leading for six, it was tied for four,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We did everything we needed to do to win the game and yet an All-American won the game for them. Give them credit.”

The active-duty military members who reside on the USS Abraham Lincoln didn’t seem to mind sharing their work space with the nation’s second-ranked college basketball team or its celebrity forward, who was rushed by young sailors looking for a postgame autograph or photo with Timme.

“It’s definitely something different, something you don’t experience every day,” Timme said of the experience, atmosphere and playing conditions Friday’s game offered. “I think growing up, playing in the park is something that helped us and look, they had to play in it too. Like coach said, it wasn’t the prettiest game to watch but it was, just put your nose in the dirt, keep going and don’t stop and I thought it was a true test of out grit and heart. I think we did a good job executing well today.”

Timme’s play in the second half was crucial, but his teammates pitched in with defensive stops at key moments. With 31 seconds remaining, Julian Strawther was whistled for traveling, giving Michigan State the opportunity to call a timeout and draw up a play, setting up the game’s final possession.

AJ Hoggard took an inbound pass and threw the ball to Tyson Walker, who was guarded tightly by Rasir Bolton. Unable to shake the Gonzaga defender, Walker passed to Jaden Akins, but Bolton and Strawther immediately collapsed onto the Michigan State guard who chucked up a 3-pointer that clanked off the back the rim as time expired.

“I think the main focus was just to get some defensive stops,” Bolton said. “I think that was the biggest thing and not worry about offense and scoring, buckle down and get some stops and the offense took care of itself. Drew put us on his back and took us to the win.”

Neither team shot the ball well, but the Zags made 50% of their shots in the second half to improve their overall percentage to 41%. They reversed the script for the Spartans, who made 50% in the first half but only 25% in the second half. With a slight breeze flowing through the arena, and depth perception seemingly giving players issues, Gonzaga and Michigan State combined to make just 7 of 34 (20%) from the 3-point line and 32 of 50 (60%) from the free throw line.

Shots fell at key points for the Zags, though. Bolton, who’d missed his first two 3-point attempts – missing the rim entirely on one of those – lined up his third from the right elbow and watched it drop through the net to tie the game at 59-59 with 3:59 left. Gonzaga didn’t trail after that and Timme converted the game-winning point from the free throw line.