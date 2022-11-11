Comcast rolls out multi-gig internet speeds in Spokane area

Comcast has expanded its multigigabit internet service in the Spokane area, the next step in its efforts to offer speeds up to 10 gigabits per second in coming years.

In October, Comcast began rolling out 2 gigabit-per-second internet service to about 8% of its network in Spokane County. The company expects that number to increase to 30% of households in the county by next year, said Roy Novosel, Comcast’s vice president of network engineering,

“We will target our network hotspots first and we will target areas of town where utilization is high to meet the needs of our customers,” Novosel said. “Otherwise, we’ve got a plan to hit every square inch of our network in Spokane.”

Comcast declined to disclose the number of households currently receiving multigig internet service. It stated internet speed upgrades are not concentrated in particular neighborhood but occurring in “small amounts” throughout the county.

Multigig internet service is a network connection with speeds exceeding 1 gigabit per second.

Comcast is the most recent internet provider to upgrade speeds throughout the Spokane region.

Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, announced in August it expects to connect more than 11,650 Spokane-area homes to Quantum Fiber service this year as part of its rollout of gigabit and multibit internet in 20 markets nationwide.

Kirkland, Washington-based Ziply Fiber has built out multigig internet capabilities in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls, according to the company.

TDS Fiber, which launched its fiber network in Spokane in 2021, is offering internet speeds up to 2 gigabits per second, according to the company’s website.

The cable internet term 10G refers to gigabits per second, while 5G stands for fifth generation mobile internet service.

In September, Comcast announced a successful test of technology needed to eventually make 10G internet available to customers nationwide using connections already available in their homes.

The company has not yet determined a timeline for when 10G service will be available to customers, Novosel said.

“Our network is being prepared for it, so when consumer electronics are ready for it, our network is ready,” he said.

Novosel said 10G will improve reliability and reduce latency on Comcast’s network. It also will meet a growing demand for faster internet speeds as customers add more devices to their home networks, he said.

“It’s more than just your TV, laptop and phones,” he said. “Now, it’s appliances, in-home smart thermostats and lights. Really, what this is about is planning for our future and meeting customer demand.”