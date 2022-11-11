The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 27° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez holds lead in 3rd District, though gap is shrinking

Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:13 p.m.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez talks to Clark County Fair-goers as they enjoy lunch on Aug. 11, 2022. Gluesenkamp Perez was leading her Republican opponent Joe Kent in the race for Congress representing southweastern Washington in the second day of vote counting. (Daniel Kim/Seattle Times)
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez talks to Clark County Fair-goers as they enjoy lunch on Aug. 11, 2022. Gluesenkamp Perez was leading her Republican opponent Joe Kent in the race for Congress representing southweastern Washington in the second day of vote counting. (Daniel Kim/Seattle Times)
By Laurel Demkovich laureld@spokesman.com(509) 416-6260

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District is quickly becoming one of the most-watched races in the country as Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez holds her lead against Republican Joe Kent.

In the district that pollsters thought was almost certain to go to Kent, a Gluesenkamp Perez win could become one of the biggest upsets this election.

After Friday’s ballot drop, the race is still tightening, now only separated by about 5,000 votes. On election night, Gluesenkamp Perez was up by about 11,100 votes.

There are likely more than 30,000 ballots left to be counted in the district, with most coming from Clark County, where Gluesenkamp Perez is leading by about 12 percentage points.

Voters across the country could start watching the race, as Democrats and Republicans are still fighting for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although it is still likely that Republicans take control, there are a number of too-close-to-call races across the country that could be the deciding factor.

In Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, Trump-endorsed Kent and small business owner Gluesenkamp Perez are facing off in a race that could become one of the biggest upsets in the country this midterm season. It could also determine how much support former President Donald Trump still has in Washington. A number of other extreme Trump-endorsed candidates across did not win this midterm election.

More ballots will be counted in counties in the district in the coming days. Clark and Thurston counties will update their results again on Saturday.

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World