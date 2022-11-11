Moscow seemingly set to sign G20 document opposing nuclear weapons

German Press Agency

BRUSSELS — Language opposing the use of nuclear weapons seems set to be in next week’s G20 closing agreement, given that Russia is amenable to the wording, according to EU sources.

Analysts have long been preparing for next week’s G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, especially to see how world leaders confront Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week that he will not attend, but he is sending his foreign minister.

Russia began its invasion in February, but has met stiff resistance the whole way. In recent weeks and months, Ukrainian forces have driven Russian fighters back at multiple points, most recently around the city of Kherson.

But that has only increased fears in some corners that Russia’s battlefield setbacks might prompt it to consider a nuclear option. Those fears have only grown with recent Russian allegations that Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb, which Western intelligence fears could be a sign Russia plans to use such a weapon and then blame it on Ukraine.

Although foreign intelligence has said it sees no signs of Russia preparing a nuclear strike, Russia’s signature on a document eschewing nuclear conflict might provide some calm.

An EU official told dpa that it appeared the language will survive to the final version of the closing letter, which is expected to be issued when the summit ends on Wednesday.

“A large number of G20 members want a statement about nuclear weapons,” the source said.