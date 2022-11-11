The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  Outdoors

Outdoor recreation $862 billion industry nationwide, according to new government data

Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 a.m.

Cyclists celebrate riding the Summit Road to the Vista House near the top of Mount Spokane. In addition to pedaling, visitors can reach the 5,883-foot summit through the year by foot, horseback, snowshoe, ski, chairlift, snowmobile or other motor vehicle. RICH LANDERS PHOTO (Rich Landers)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis has released economic data for 2021 exhibiting outdoor recreation’s economic impact on the U.S. economy.

According to the analysis, outdoor recreation generated $862 billion in economic output and 4.5 million jobs.

The report includes national and state level data.

In Washington, outdoor recreation accounted for 1.8% of the state’s GDP ($12.3 billion). In Idaho, it made up 2.9% ($2.8 billion).

This is the fifth consecutive year BEA has released government data on this industry.

