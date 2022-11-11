Outdoor recreation $862 billion industry nationwide, according to new government data
Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 a.m.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis has released economic data for 2021 exhibiting outdoor recreation’s economic impact on the U.S. economy.
According to the analysis, outdoor recreation generated $862 billion in economic output and 4.5 million jobs.
The report includes national and state level data.
In Washington, outdoor recreation accounted for 1.8% of the state’s GDP ($12.3 billion). In Idaho, it made up 2.9% ($2.8 billion).
This is the fifth consecutive year BEA has released government data on this industry.
