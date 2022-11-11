Prep volleyball: Gonzaga Prep wins District 8 championship; Mt. Spokane qualifies for state in 3A
Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:09 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school state and district volleyball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
4A
Gonzaga Prep 3, Richland 0: Lilly Etter had 12 kills and four aces and the Bullpups (11-7) beat the visiting Bombers (15-6) 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 in the District 8 4A championship match. Maddie Finnegan had 10 kills for Gonzaga Prep.
Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 1: The Braves (18-3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (9-9) 25-15, 28-26, 25-22, 25-17 in the District 8 4A third-place match.
3A
Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 0: Karissa Lindner had nine kills and three blocks and the visiting Wildcats (15-1) swept the Falcons (11-5) 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 in the District 8 3A second-place match.
2A
Pullman 3, Selah 2: Gabriella Oliver had 42 assists and 25 digs to lead the Greyhounds (15-3) over the visiting Vikings (11-5-1) 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 in a District 5/6/8 crossover. Sophie Armstrong added 17 kills and four blocks for Pullman.
Ephrata 3, Clarkston 1: Olivia Gustafson had seven kills and 14 digs, but the visiting Bantams (7-9) lost to the Tigers (21-5) 25-12, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15 in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover match.
1A
Nooksack Valley 3, Freeman 2: The Pioneers (14-9) eliminated the Scotties (19-4) 27-29, 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 15-10 in the fifth-place match at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
La Center 3, Lakeside 2: The Wildcats (21-3) eliminated the Eagles (13-6) 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 in the seventh-place match at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
