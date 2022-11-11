Prep volleyball: Gonzaga Prep wins District 8 championship; Mt. Spokane qualifies for state in 3A

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school state and district volleyball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Richland 0: Lilly Etter had 12 kills and four aces and the Bullpups (11-7) beat the visiting Bombers (15-6) 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 in the District 8 4A championship match. Maddie Finnegan had 10 kills for Gonzaga Prep.

Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 1: The Braves (18-3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (9-9) 25-15, 28-26, 25-22, 25-17 in the District 8 4A third-place match.

3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 0: Karissa Lindner had nine kills and three blocks and the visiting Wildcats (15-1) swept the Falcons (11-5) 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 in the District 8 3A second-place match.

2A

Pullman 3, Selah 2: Gabriella Oliver had 42 assists and 25 digs to lead the Greyhounds (15-3) over the visiting Vikings (11-5-1) 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 in a District 5/6/8 crossover. Sophie Armstrong added 17 kills and four blocks for Pullman.

Ephrata 3, Clarkston 1: Olivia Gustafson had seven kills and 14 digs, but the visiting Bantams (7-9) lost to the Tigers (21-5) 25-12, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15 in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover match.

1A

Nooksack Valley 3, Freeman 2: The Pioneers (14-9) eliminated the Scotties (19-4) 27-29, 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 15-10 in the fifth-place match at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

La Center 3, Lakeside 2: The Wildcats (21-3) eliminated the Eagles (13-6) 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 in the seventh-place match at the Yakima Valley SunDome.