The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 26° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

State football: Mead falls in 3A first-round; Kole Hunsaker leads Lakeside to 1A quarterfinals

Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:53 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school state football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

3A

Bellevue 41, Mead 10: Ishaan Daniels scored two touchdowns, including a 52-yard run, and the Wolverines (8-2) beat the visiting Panthers (8-3) in a first-round game.

Colby Danielson connected with Colby Thomas for a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for Mead, which committed four turnovers in the game.

1A

Lakeside 33, Bellevue Christian 6: Kole Hunsaker threw four touchdown passes, Luke Pedersen had two touchdown receptions and the Eagles (10-0) beat the visiting Vikings (6-4) in a first-round game.

Lakeside advances to a quarterfinal for the second straight season and will play Mount Baker.

Nooksack Valley 37, Riverside 13: The Pioneers (8-2) beat the visiting Rams (5-5) in a first-round game.

2B

Liberty 28, River View 14: Jake Jeske scored on touchdown runs of 40 and 11 yards, and the Lancers (7-2) beat the visiting Panthers (9-1) in a 2B state first round game.

Jeske added a passing touchdown for Liberty, which advances to a quarterfinal against top-seeded Napavine.

1B

Wellpinit 26, Pomeroy 22: Colin Hughes caught four touchdown passes with 223 receiving yards, and seventh-seeded Wellpinit (9-1) beat the visiting 10th-seeded Pirates (8-2) in a first-round game.

The win was Wellpinit’s first in a state football tournament. Wellpinit advances to a quarterfinal against second-seeded Neah Bay.

Naselle 64, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 6: Kolten Lindstrom rushed for 191 yards and four touchdowns, Luke Johnson added 174 rushing yards and four touchdowns and the Comets (10-2) beat the visiting Warriors (7-3) in a first-round game.

Brady Roberts rushed for one touchdown for Almira/Coulee-Hartline.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports