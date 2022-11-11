Washington State Parks commission to meet in Chelan Thursday

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its regular in-person commission meeting Nov. 17 at Campbell’s Resort in Chelan, according to a news release.

Commission action items include the proposed transfer of Riverside State Park – Sontag Park to Nine Mile Falls School District and the proposed transfer of portions of Nisqually State Park to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The commission will also hear updates and reports from agency staff.

A work session is scheduled the day before the regular meeting, on Wednesday.

Work sessions are open to the public, but there will be no opportunity for the public to comment and no formal action will be taken.

On Tuesday, the commission will tour Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park, Lake Chelan State Park, Alta Lake State Park and Bridgeport State Park. The tours will begin at Twenty-Five Mile Creek at 10:15 a.m. and end at Bridgeport at 3:15 p.m. People are welcome to attend the tours but must provide their own transportation.

The meeting will be held at 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. To tune in virtually, visit tvw.org.