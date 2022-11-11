The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

State volleyball: Roundup of small school volleyball from Yakima Valley SunDome

Nov. 11, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:23 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s state volleyball action from Yakima Valley SunDome.

2B

Adna 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2: The Pirates (17-4) beat the Broncos (16-5) 27-29, 11-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8 in the state fifth-place match.

LRS swept Liberty (14-6) 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 in a loser-out earlier in the day.

1B

Northport 3, Odessa 1: The seventh-seeded Mustangs (15-4) beat the 12th-seeded Tigers (14-10) 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 in the state fifth-place match.

Northport beat sixth-seeded Mount Vernon Christian (14-6) 25-10, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22 in a loser-out. Odessa knocked off ninth-seeded Wilbur-Creston-Keller (10-10) 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-9, 15-8 in a loser-out.

Naselle 3, Springdale 2: The Comets (14-3) beat the Chargers (19-4) 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10 in the state third-place match.

Springdale lost to second-seeded Mossyrock (17-0) 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

1A

Lynden Christian 3, Freeman 0: The fifth-seeded Lyncs (20-3) swept the fourth-seeded Scotties (19-3) 25-11, 25-20, 25-17 in a quarterfinal.

Freeman beat 13th-seeded Cedar Park Christian 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 in a first-round match.

The Scotties drop to the fifth-place bracket on Saturday.

Lakeside 3, Montesano 2: The 10th-seeded Eagles (15-6) came from two sets down to beat the 15th-seeded Bulldogs (14-10) 27-29, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-6 in a loser-out in the seventh-place bracket.

Lakeside faces third-seeded La Center in a loser-out Saturday.

Castle Rock (10-5) defeated the Eagles (14-5) 22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11 in a first-round match.

