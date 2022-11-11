WSP: Wrong-way driver causes 4-car crash at Trent and Argonne that leads to 3 hospitalizations

Four vehicles crashed and three people were taken to the hospital Friday after a man driving the wrong way ran a red light at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley, troopers said.

Rocky Disney, 40, of Tekoa, Washington, was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang shortly after 1:30 p.m. the wrong way on Trent when he ran a red light while trying to cross Argonne and struck a 2002 Kia Rio, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The Mustang and Rio rotated, causing the Mustang to strike a 2000 Buick Park Avenue, which was forced into a 2009 Kia Sportage, troopers said.

Disney; 28-year-old Tekoa resident Keenen Keller, a passenger of Disney’s; and 49-year-old Spokane resident Bobby Raiford, the driver of the Buick, were taken to the hospital with injuries, WSP said.

Troopers said Raiford was charged with suspicion of DUI, and charges are pending against Disney.

Trooper Ryan Senger said Disney is expected to be charged with either DUI or vehicular assault, a felony, depending on the severity of the injuries sustained by the crash victims. Senger said at least one of the three hurt had “moderate to severe” injuries.

The crash blocked Trent and the northbound lane of Argonne, causing long backups in the area, according to WSP’s Twitter page.