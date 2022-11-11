Yale uses 19-0 run to pull away from Eastern Washington

From staff reports

HONOLULU – Yale used a 19-0 second-half run to pull away and beat Eastern Washington 74-60 in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic on Friday.

Steele Venters led the Eagles (0-2) with 15 points, and Ethan Price added 14 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles were outscored 42-27 in the second half by the Bulldogs (2-0).