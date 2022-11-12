State soccer: Gonzaga Prep, West Valley fall in quarterfinals; St. George’s advances in 2B/1B

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school girls soccer action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

4A

Woodinville 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: Adie Segadelli and Sydney Scott scored one goal apiece and the visiting 12th-seeded Falcons (11-5-2) beat the fourth-seeded Bullpups (17-4) in a state quarterfinal.

2A

Columbia River 2, West Valley 1: Lilian Mickel scored in the 10th minute and the sixth-seeded Rapids (17-3-1) beat the third-seeded Eagles (19-1-1) in a quarterfinal.

Ashlyn Chase for West Valley in the 78th minute.

1A

Montesano 1, Lakeside 0: Mikayla Stanfield scored in the 63rd minute to lift the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (17-2) over the visiting fifth-seeded Eagles (15-4) a quarterfinal.

2B/1B

St. George’s 5, Tonasket 2: Carsyn Gildehaus scored four goals and the fourth-seeded Dragons (15-3) beat the 12th-seeded Tigers (11-5-1) in a quarterfinal at Union Stadium.

St. George’s faces Kalama in a semifinal Friday at Renton Memorial Stadium.

Kalama 2, Northwest Christian 1: Bridgette Hollifield and Aubrey Doerty scored one goal apiece and the top-seeded Chinooks (17-1) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Crusaders (15-3) in a quarterfinal.

Kalama allowed a goal for the first time since its season-opener, a 4-1 loss to 2A Woodland.