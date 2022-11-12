This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Sat., Nov. 12, 2022
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Going Rogue,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
3. “Triple Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “No Plan B,” Andrew Child and Lee Child (Delacorte)
5. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
7. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “Long Shadows,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. “Mad Honey,” Jody Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
10. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)
Nonfiction
1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
2. “Surrender,” Bono (Knopf)
3. “Go-To Dinners,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time,” Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)
5. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Cinema Speculation,” Quentin Tarantino (Harper)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “And There Was Light,” Jon Meacham (Random House)
9. “The Woks of Life,” Bill Leung et al. (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)
