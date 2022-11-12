Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mervin W. Olson and Rosalie M. Simon, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan L. Kuebler and Jolene M. Longwill, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Darcell Stewart, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Nicole Brown, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Bol Pennington, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Peggy Anderson, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC v. Deanna Hawk, restitution of premises.

Irina Robinson v. Acencion Fuentes, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Megan M. Lajeunesse, money claimed owed.

Judith Rabensteiner v. US Bank National Association, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Robinson, Tanja and Dwayne

Torres, Alma L. and Covorrubias, Erik

Besancon, Oliver and Hamberg, Kevin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Krystal M. Johnson, 32; 78 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Scott A. Charles, 48; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Tanya K. Vasquez, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jeanpaul Whitford, 40; 43 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Judge Tony Hazel

Richard S. Tannehill, 40; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Richard G. Tubbs, 69; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of obtaining a signature by duress or deception.

Robert A. Duran, 47; 160 months in prison, life of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Judge Julie J. McKay

Ciza Muhamed, 26; seven months in jail, after pleading guilt to third-degree assault.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Antoney C. Jones, Jr., 29; 19 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Lotta M. Gaab, 31; 16 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Shane M. Anstadt, 26;16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Steven E. and Sherri L. Poldervart, Liberty Lake; debts of $220,323.

John M. and Sabrina R. D’Angelo, Otis Orchards; debts of $466,366.

Vita Grata, LLC dba Anytime Fitness, Otis Orchards; debts of $464,668.

Madisyn L. Anest, Spokane; debts of $34,061.

Dave P. and Ana A. Esteban, Airway Heights; debts of $202,741.

Crystal L. Langley, Colfax; debts of $234,692.

John L. and Phyllis M. Rissler, Spokane; debts of $136,959.

Deborah M. King, Liberty Lake; debts of $68,688.

Myrna P. Parr, Spokane; debts of $52,263.

Matthew G. Taylor, Spokane; debts not listed.

Douglas J. Glendenning, Spokane Valley; debts of $46,380.

Bryce C. Landaker, Spokane; debts of $16,636.

Virginia C. Neil, Reardan; debts of $128,700.

Wage-earner petitions

Jeff C. Hall, Spokane; debts of $178,900.

Leisa L. Sunseri, Liberty Lake; debts of $383,327.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Mercedes L. Baldwin, 23; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Daniel E. Barber, 30; 25 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Deaggan A. Benner, 21; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, minor in possession and consumption.

Douglas J. Fennema, Jr., 34; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of reckless endangerment.

Ryan R. Mitchell, 23; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Thomas J. Murphy, 25; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kyle S. Richey, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Ronan L. Whiteplume, 74 days in jail, 36 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.