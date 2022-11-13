100 years ago in Spokane: A lumberjack’s trip from Sandpoint was tainted by the consequences of moonshine

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Carl Saade, described as a Finlander and lumberjack, bought a train ticket in Sandpoint for an excursion to Spokane.

However, he had also bought some moonshine to drink on the way. By the time the conductor came around to collect his ticket, “the moonshine had begun to work.” Saade forgot he had a ticket, and instead wanted to get in a fight with the conductor.

The conductor tossed him off the train at the next stop, near Lignite. Saade was furious and showed his anger by picking up rocks and tossing them through the railroad car windows. No one was injured, but the conductor called the sheriff.

The sheriff found Saade walking along the track, still belligerent. After a “hard tussle,” the sheriff managed to get the handcuffs on him.

When he took Saade to jail, he discovered $20 in cash in Saade’s pockets – along with the train ticket to Spokane.

From the book beat: The city’s schools and libraries were encouraging parents to buy their children books for Christmas.

Not just any books, but the “best juvenile literature.” Librarian George W. Fuller posted lists of the finest fiction, nonfiction and poetry in the lobby of the city’s main library. Spokane’s school superintendent was encouraging principals, teachers and parents to examine those lists in order to select “first-class works.”