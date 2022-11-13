Dive teams recover bodies of Othello father, son on Sundaywho were missing after canoe capsized

Divers recovered the bodies of an Othello father and son Sunday afternoon after their canoe capsized overnight Friday near Warden, Washington, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 32-year-old man and his three sons were in the canoe on a fishing trip when it capsized in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Friday night. One of the sons, who was 10, managed to make it to shore and was out in the cold for up to seven hours of exposure before family members could find him, according to the sheriff’s office. The body of one of the sons, who was 8, was recovered early Saturday morning.

The bodies of the father and his 6-year-old son were found around 2:45 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. They did not identify the family members, citing a need to notify next of kin.

“We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for this family who has suffered an unspeakable loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post announcing the discovery. “We pray for peace and healing for the family and the Othello community.”

The 10-year-old who survived was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia. He was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team and Kittitas County Search and Rescue Dogs assisted in Sunday’s search.