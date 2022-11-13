Hawaii pulls away to down Eastern Washington 71-51, as Eagles remain winless

From staff reports

HONOLULU – Hawaii controlled the second-half pace and broke away from the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team in a 71-51 victory Sunday in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu.

The Eagles never led but were behind by as few as two points in the first half, 21-19. The Rainbow Warriors pushed their lead to 33-23 heading into halftime and opened the second with a pair of 3-pointers.

From there the Eagles never got closer than 10 points.

Eastern got 10 points from senior Angelo Allegri and 10 more from sophomore Cedric Howard, who transferred from Division III Willamette during the offseason. Howard led the Eagles with seven rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench.

Sophomore Steele Venters was held to four points on 2 of 6 shooting, and he failed to make a 3-pointer for just the third time since the start of last season, when he led the Big Sky in 3-point shooting percentage (43.5).

As a team, the Eagles made 2 of 11 3-pointers and shot 38.8% from the field overall (19 of 49). Eastern also committed 16 turnovers – twice as many as Hawaii – and had just five assists.

Senior Kamaka Hepa led Hawaii with 17 points and nine rebounds. Junior Ryan Rapp, who played the last three years at Washington State before transferring, scored two points.

The Eagles fell to 0-3 on the season and, after losing to Yale 74-60 on Friday, have one more game at the Rainbow Classic on Monday against Mississippi Valley State (0-3).

Their next game is on Nov. 21 when the Eagles play Washington State at the Spokane Arena.