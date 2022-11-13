Moscow Police: 4 dead at home near University of Idaho campus; investigation continues

Moscow police officers work outside a house at 1122 King Road during a homicide investigation on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Moscow. Police Capt. Tyson Berrett said police don't have a suspect yet, but he doesn't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. (Geoff Crimmins)

By Geoff Crimmins For The Spokesman-Review

Four people were found dead at a home near the University of Idaho around midday Sunday, and police are looking for witnesses in what they’re calling a homicide investigation.

The initial call from the home was for an unconscious person in the 1100 block of King Road, just south of the university in Moscow, said Police Capt. Tyson Berrett.

Police do not yet have a suspect in custody, but investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, Berrett said.

Students were initially alerted to avoid the area. Washington State University sent out an alert Sunday evening that indicated they were not aware of any threat to the Pullman campus or community.

Uniformed officers were stationed outside the home early Sunday afternoon.

Police on Sunday night called the probe an “ongoing investigation” and are looking for witnesses. They are being asked to call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-2677.

Investigators are notifying next of kin. Berrett said Sunday night there was nothing more to share beyond the news release.

Staff writer Kip Hill contributed to this report.