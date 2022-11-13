Unattended stove fire causes smoke damage at Spokane Valley home Sunday morning

An unattended tea kettle sparked a house fire in Spokane Valley on Sunday morning, according to the fire department.

Smoke was reported at a home in the 17200 block of East Coach Drive by firefighters in the area just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release. Crews arrived on scene and found a woman in the front yard with smoke billowing from the home.

The fire damage was limited to the kitchen and an attic space. The woman said she’d left a tea kettle of water on the stove and left the room before her smoke alarms alerted her to the fire. She was unable to retrieve her cellphone due to the smoke, according to the news release.

The woman was checked at the scene for smoke inhalation symptoms. No injuries to her or firefighters were reported.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department asks that residents remain in the room when heating items over an open flame.