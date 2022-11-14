The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 35° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Amazon plans to cut thousands of jobs, report says

Nov. 14, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:23 a.m.

A worker is shown inside Amazon's JFK8 warehouse on New York's Staten Island on March 2, 2021. Amazon is planning major layoffs, according to a report. (New York Times )
A worker is shown inside Amazon's JFK8 warehouse on New York's Staten Island on March 2, 2021. Amazon is planning major layoffs, according to a report. (New York Times )
By Rachel Lerman Washington Post

Amazon plans to carry out massive layoffs, cutting roughly 10,000 jobs, as soon as this week, according to a news report.

If the e-commerce giant follows through on the plans, it would be the biggest job cuts of its history, the New York Times reported Monday.

It would also become the latest big tech company to enact huge cuts this year as the industry reckons with the possible end of a decade of explosive growth.

Seattle-based Amazon will be letting go workers in its corporate and technology groups, according to the New York Times.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook parent Meta laid off 11,000 employees last week, just days after Twitter laid off more than 3,000 workers after new owner Elon Musk took control of the company.

A growing list of smaller tech companies are cutting their workforce as well, including Stripe and Lyft.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Business