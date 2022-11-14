Amazon plans to cut thousands of jobs, report says

By Rachel Lerman Washington Post

Amazon plans to carry out massive layoffs, cutting roughly 10,000 jobs, as soon as this week, according to a news report.

If the e-commerce giant follows through on the plans, it would be the biggest job cuts of its history, the New York Times reported Monday.

It would also become the latest big tech company to enact huge cuts this year as the industry reckons with the possible end of a decade of explosive growth.

Seattle-based Amazon will be letting go workers in its corporate and technology groups, according to the New York Times.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook parent Meta laid off 11,000 employees last week, just days after Twitter laid off more than 3,000 workers after new owner Elon Musk took control of the company.

A growing list of smaller tech companies are cutting their workforce as well, including Stripe and Lyft.