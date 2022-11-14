Cooper Kupp could miss several weeks with ankle injury

By Gary Klein Los Angeles Times

The struggling Los Angeles Rams offense does not figure to improve anytime soon, not with star receiver Cooper Kupp out of the lineup.

Kupp, the former Eastern Washington standout, could be sidelined for several weeks because of a right ankle injury suffered during the Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation and requested anonymity.

The Rams (3-6) play the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday in New Orleans. The Rams then play on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27 before returning to SoFi Stadium for a Dec. 4 game against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp is the second star on offense to be sidelined because of injuries suffered in the last two games.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford did not play against the Cardinals because of a concussion suffered during a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His status for the game against the Saints is to be determined.

Coach Sean McVay was not made available to reporters Monday because he was attending a memorial service for his grandfather, John McVay, a former NFL coach and San Francisco 49ers executive who was part of five Super Bowl championships.

Kupp, the reigning NFL offensive player of year, was injured during the fourth quarter of the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals when he rolled under a defensive back who was leaping for a high incomplete pass near the Rams sideline.

Kupp had three catches for minus-one yard, the fewest catches in a game by Kupp since the 2020 season. It was the first time he finished an NFL game with negative yardage.

Kupp has 75 catches this season, second in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill’s 82. Kupp is fifth in the league with 812 yards receiving. He is tied for third with six touchdowns.

“To see him go down – because just what he means to us and what he means to this organization and the people in this locker room – it will be tough,” receiver Van Jefferson said Monday during a videoconference. “If we are without him, we’ve just got to step up for him and make plays.

“Everyone knows how important Cooper Kupp is to just this whole offense. But for us as receivers, we’ve just got to pick up the pace and try to do the best we can.”