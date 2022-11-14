Eastern Washington men get first win of the season at Rainbow Classic; EWU women stay unbeaten with win over Southern Utah

From staff reports

HONOLULU – Eastern Washington overcame poor shooting and an excess of turnovers to beat Mississippi Valley State 60-52 on Monday night, giving the Eagles’ men’s basketball team its first victory of the season.

It was the Eagles’ third game in four days as part of the Rainbow Classic in Hawaii.

Eastern (1-3) finished with its worst shooting night of the season (17 of 47), and it committed a season-high 18 turnovers after committing 16 in each of its previous three games.

But newcomers Tyreese Davis (14 points) and Deon Stroud (11) finished with season-highs in scoring and combined to score 19 points in the second half.

“They’re really good players,” EWU coach David Riley said on a postgame radio interview of the transfers Davis, a junior, and Stroud, a senior.

“It just takes time for guys to get comfortable in our system,” Riley said. “They finished that game strong for us.”

While there were 16 lead changes in the game, Eastern ended on an 11-1 run, and over the last 7 minutes MVSU (0-4 overall) didn’t make a field goal.

MVSU shot 20 of 55 from the field (36.4%), and the Eagles outrebounded the Delta Devils 43-28. Sophomore Ethan Price grabbed nine of those rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Senior Angelo Allegri, Eastern’s leading scorer so far this season, had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles don’t play again until Monday, when they host Washington State at the Spokane Arena.

“It’s going to be nice to be back,” Riley said. “Hopefully our guys didn’t get too adjusted to the warm weather.”

EWU women stay unbeaten

Grad transfer Jamie Loera hit a layup in the final second to lift the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team to a 62-60 victory over Southern Utah on Monday at Reese Court in Cheney.

Loera, a Moses Lake native and transfer from Arizona State, scored 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting. She led the Eagles in assists (seven), rebounds (six) and steals (five).

Three other Eagles scored in double digits, led by sophomore Jaydia Martin’s 16 points. Junior Jacinta Buckley had 13, and junior Milly Knowles added 10.

Eastern is now 4-0 and plays at Oregon State on Thursday.