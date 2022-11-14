Locally: Lakeside product Madelyn Buckley leads the way for Whitworth at Division III cross country regional

From staff and news services

Madelyn Buckley ran true to form. From the first cross country meet of 2022 to the last, she was Whitworth’s top runner.

The junior from Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls led the Pirates in the NCAA Division III West Regional Saturday at Plantes Ferry Complex in Spokane Valley, placing 16th in the 165-runner women’s race. She timed 22 minutes, 22.8 seconds for 6,000 meters.

Junior Natalie Bitetti led Claremont-Mudd-Scripps of California to the team championship, winning in 21:41.3. Whitworth placed 17th out of 23 schools.

Whitworth’s top finisher in the men’s race was also local. James Dugenet, a sophomore from Mead, who placed 67th among 160 finishers, timing 24:23.2 for 8,000 meters.

Junior Lucas Florsheim led Pomona-Pitzer of California to the team title, winning in 24:23.2.

Whitworth, 14th in the 22-school field, had three other runners from area schools: Alex Peters, sophomore, Post Falls, 103rd, 27:03.3; Matt Buckley, junior, Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls, 105th, 27:01.1; and Marc Dugenet, so., Mead, 140th, 28:34.5.

College scene

Gonzaga senior goalkeeper Lyza Bosselmann, who collected her 19th and 20th career shutouts in the final week of the regular season and tied for the league lead in goals-against average, was named the 2022 West Coast Conference Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year.

Bosselmann, who had a 0.72 GAA and the second most shutouts in school history, led seven Bulldogs named to All-WCC teams.

Senior midfielder Sophia Braun joined Bosselmann on the first team. Senior midfielder Erin Healy was named to the second team with junior forward Kate Doyle and sophomore defender Kelsey Oyler earning honorable mention.

The All-Freshman team included GU midfielder Hannah Gray and forward Giana Riley.

• Idaho freshman Kira Witte‘s Big Sky Conference-record 13th shutout of the season wasn’t enough to earn the Vandals the league’s 2022 Women’s Soccer Tournament Championship Nov. 6 in Greely, Colorado.

That’s because Northern Arizona’s Trinity Corcoran also had a clean sheet, making seven saves to Kitte’s six. That sent the match to a shootout after 110 scoreless minutes. The Lumberjacks outscored UI 4-3 on penalty kicks for their first title since 2014 and fourth in program history. It’s the second time Idaho was in the championship game. It also lost in a shootout in 2015.

Second-seeded Idaho defeated No. 6 Montana 1-0 in the semifinals on a goal by junior midfielder Margo Schoesler (Mead) in the 100th minute of the second overtime period.

Witte, Schoesler and sophomore teammates Cassidy Elicker, a defender, and midfielder Jayd Sprague were named to the all-tournament team.

• Three Washington State players earned 2022 Pac-12 All-Conference honors in women’s soccer.

Junior forward Margie Detrizio, who led the Cougars with 11 goals to tie for third in the conference and 28 points, was named to the second team. Fifth-year senior defender Mykiaa Minniss, who had a program-record 92 career starts, was on the third team, her fourth all-conference honor.

Forward Lily Boyden was named to the All-Freshman team.

• Whitworth landed four players on the second team and one honorable mention when the 2022 All-Northwest Conference women’s soccer team was announced.

Junior goal keeper Kate Nelson repeated on the second team and was joined by senior defenders Maggie Ames (Central Valley) and Emma Foulk and sophomore midfielder Taliya Miyama. Junior forward Baylee Trejo (West Valley) earned honorable mention.

• Cole Dobson, a Pacific Lutheran junior defender from University HS, was on the first team and Whitworth forward Tyler Wisen was Freshman of the Year and on the second team when the All-Northwest Conference men’s soccer teams were announced.

Whitworth sophomore midfielder Beckett Arthur repeated on the first team and the Pirates also landed seniors Chris Barry, a defender, and midfielder Jaime Rodriguez on the second, with senior defender Andyn Maldonado honorable mention.

• Jake Levine, a Northwest Nazarene senior forward from Central Valley, was on the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer second team for a third time. He was also second team in 2018 and 2019.

• Community Colleges of Spokane and North Idaho College selections to Northwest Athletic Conference men’s and women’s East Region All-Star soccer teams.

Men: Midfield: Isai Rodriguez, CCS. Defender: Jake Duer, CCS. Honorable mention: Andrew Ferreira, NIC; Adam Hernandez, NIC; Spencer Lords, NIC.

Women: Forward: Teresa Ledezma, NIC. Midfielders: Mariel Stuart, NIC; Alexa Deatherage, CCS; Ryan Griep, CCS. Defenders: Maddie Kutschkau, NIC; Peyton Bastine, CCS. Goalkeeper: Kiah Gary, CCS. Honorable mention: Solei Elleston, NIC; Addison McCulloch, NIC; Claire Robbins, NIC; Francesca Longo, CCS.

• Two from the area are among the leaders on the nationally 23rd-ranked Frontier Conference champion Carroll College men’s cross country team that will race in the NAIA National Championships Nov. 19 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Spencer Swaim, a senior from Lewis and Clark, finished fifth in the Frontier meet Nov. 4 in Helena, and Bryce Gardner, a freshman from Mead, was seventh, to earn all-conference honors.

• Chloe Bryntesen, a Rocky Mountain sophomore from Central Valley, received the Frontier Conference women’s cross country Champions of Character award for her school.

• Idaho juniors Francisco Bascon and Matteo Masala ended their run at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Fall Championships Nov. 4 in San Diego with a 1-2 record in doubles, falling out of the tournament in the consolation quarterfinals.

• Whitworth senior outside hitter Maddie Lee (Mead) and junior transfer middle blocker Ella Jimenez earned recognition on the 2022 All-Northwest Conference volleyball team after leading the Pirates to a share of the NWC title.

Lee, the 2021 NWC Player of the Year, earned first team honors for a second straight season after ranking among NWC leaders in points per set (3.81), kills per set (3.33) and total kills (290). In her first season at Whitworth, Jimenez received honorable mention after ranking among NCAA Division III leaders in blocks per set (1.16) and total blocks (104) and hit .323.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs announced the start time for their Nov. 19 game at the Arena against the Calgary Hitmen will be at 6:05 p.m., an hour earlier than a usual Saturday. Doors will open at 5 and special promotions will be unchanged.

The earlier start is designed to help the Arena change over from hockey to basketball for the Gonzaga University-Kentucky men’s game at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

• The Chiefs presented a check for $1,475 last week to Project Share through its partnership with Avista Utilities to provide emergency energy assistance. For every power-play goal the Chiefs score, $25 is donated to the program administered by SNAP. During the 2021-22 Western Hockey League season, the Chiefs scored 59 power play goals.

Letters of intent

Freeman: Makayla Werner, MF, Gonzaga women’s soccer.

Lake City: Elliotte Kortus, F, WSU soccer; Georgia Whitehead, D, WSU soccer; Olivia Liermann, OPP, Montana volleyball; Blake Buchanan, C, Virginia men’s basketball; Ella Hosfeld, S/OH, Westmont volleyball; Kolton Mitchell, G, Idaho State men’s basketball; Nathan Hocking, F, Ottawa University men’s basketball.

Coeur d’Alene HS: Bryce Stockton, P/OF, Tacoma CC baseball.

Transfers: Gonzaga baseball: Gage Mestas, INF, Pima (Ariz.) CC; Liam O’Brien, RHP, Paradise Valley (Ariz.) CC.