Trevor Noah to stop in Spokane on US comedy tour

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Trevor Noah is going off the record – but will still be very much on the record – for his new comedy tour.

The outgoing host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” has lined up his first major post-hosting gig. On Monday, he announced his 2023 “Off the Record” tour, a 28-city stand-up comedy run that will launch in January, mere weeks after he signs off his news-satire program.

Noah, whose final “Daily Show” episode is set for Dec. 8, will kick off his tour at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Jan. 20, tour producer Live Nation said.

Noah is set to perform in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27. Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at TicketsWest.com.

The tour includes five shows in California: a June 2 gig at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara and four shows at the Masonic in San Francisco on Nov. 30 through Dec. 3, 2023. (No stops in Southern California have been announced yet.)

Noah, 38, will also make stops in Austin, New Orleans, Boston, Chicago and New York, with several previously rescheduled shows being sprinkled throughout the tour. Live Nation said he plans to announce international dates at a later time.

The South Africa-born comedian plans to perform in his homeland too, with several shows already lined up in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

Fans can sign up for a presale code on the comic’s website to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Nov. 18.

The “Born a Crime” author has also booked another Netflix original comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” which is set to begin streaming on the platform on Nov. 22. His previous special, 2018’s “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,” received an NAACP Image Award and a Grammy nomination.

Noah continued to tour during his seven-year stint hosting “The Daily Show” after succeeding Jon Stewart as the face of Comedy Central’s late-night talk show.

In September, Noah told his studio audience and viewers that he would step away from the post, which at various points involved him criticizing former President Trump, interviewing luminaries, weathering the volatile COVID-19 pandemic and even feuding with embattled rapper Kanye West.

“It’s time,” Noah said. “I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere, doing everything.”