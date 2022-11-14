Four UI students who died Sunday have been identified; three are from Kootenai County

From staff reports

The Moscow Police Department on Monday released the names of the four college students who died Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho, and three of them are from Kootenai County.

Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, both graduated from Lake City High School in 2019. Xana Kernodle, 20, graduated from Post Falls High School in 2020. The fourth student, Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington, graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 2021.

The four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday afternoon in a home in the in the 1100 block of King Road, just south of the campus, after police had been called to a report of an unconscious person. Police have launched a homicide investigation, but have not indicated how the four people died. In a news release Monday, the department said, “Details are limited in this investigation. Currently, there is no one in custody.”

The UI canceled classes on Monday to honor the four students.

In a statement posted to the UI’s Facebook page on Sunday night, university President Scott Green said the university would have counselors available to help students and staff on Monday.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green said in his statement. “As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up. If you are worried about a student or employee and are unsure of what to do, please file a VandalCare report.”