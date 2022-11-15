33-year-old man dies in rollover crash near Sandpoint
Nov. 15, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:29 p.m.
A 33-year-old man died in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Bonner County.
The driver of a Mercury SUV was traveling north on U.S. Highway 95 when they left the road, overcorrected and rolled shortly after 2 a.m. south of Sandpoint, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
A 35-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to Bonner General Health in Sandpoint and then airlifted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, troopers said.
The 33-year-old man died at the scene. Evidence found at the scene indicated drugs and/or alcohol may have been involved, according to the ISP.
