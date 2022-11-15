Dear Annie 11/15

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My grandson is in first grade and was being bullied by a classmate. The first time, the bully threw him to the ground and started punching him in the face. In the second incident, the classmate pushed my grandson to the ground and began kicking him in the stomach.

The boy’s mother, my daughter-in-law, went to his school and told them she was not sending him back without a conference.

But there’s more. This 6- or 7-year-old then brought a stun gun to school – yes, I said that right. He was pointing this weapon at other students.

He has been absent from school since that day. The grandma part of me wants to call the local news. And the police. This child (I don’t know his identity) obviously, in my opinion, has a lack of supervision at home. Should I just stay out of it? – Worried and Mad Grandma

Dear Grandma: The fact that this boy has been absent from school since the stun gun incident is a good sign. Hopefully, he is receiving psychiatric care for his disturbing behavior. I am sorry that your grandson had to go through that. It must have been very scary for your whole family. As far as going to the news or the police, I would hold off. Trust that your daughter-in-law and school are handling this situation appropriately. For such a young boy to be doing such violent acts, he must be in a great deal of pain, and he needs help. Until he gets the proper help, he should not be allowed back in school.

The students like your grandson who were his victims should also receive counseling and support from the school – something you might suggest to your daughter-in-law.

