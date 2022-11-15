Delay in newspaper delivery

From staff reports

Many Spokesman-Review readers who looked for their morning paper on doorsteps and in driveways Tuesday morning were disappointed, unfortunately.

Because of press issues overnight, delivery of the Tuesday paper has been delayed until later today for most subscribers. Most in Washington should expect delivery of their newspaper later Tuesday. All Idaho deliveries will be completed tomorrow with Wednesday’s newspaper.

Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused. In the meantime, Spokesman-Review subscribers also can access today’s e-edition via its app or website, www.spokesman.com.