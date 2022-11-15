Key matchup: Timmy Allen presents all-around challenge for Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther

Every Gonzaga opponent faces the unenviable task of trying to limit Drew Timme’s scoring opportunities. The same applies to Texas, which hopes its defense can keep Timme from lighting up the scoreboard at the new Moody Center.

That’s the top priority for Texas, which was torched for 37 points by the Zags’ All-American forward last season in Spokane. The Longhorns will probably use a variety of tactics and defenders, with Dylan Disu likely having the first shot at guarding Timme.

The Longhorns also have an accomplished Timmy, as in senior wing Timmy Allen. The Utah transfer led the Longhorns in scoring (12.1 points), rebounding (6.4) and steals (42) and was second in assists (71) last season.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Allen isn’t much of a 3-point threat, but he’s a creative scorer from inside the arc. The fifth-year senior has scored 1,752 career points, 469 of those coming from the free-throw line. He’s off to a bit of a slow start (7 of 16 from the field), but he’s averaged in double digits each of the past four years.

Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther has bumped his scoring average from 11.8 last season to 14.5, but he’s still trying to find the range on 3-pointers with an admittedly small number of attempts (2 of 7).

Allen and teammate Tyrese Hunter were named to the Wooden Award preseason watch list, joining Timme and Strawther. Allen, who scored a team-high 18 points in the loss to GU last year, and Strawther are on the watch list for the Julius Erving Award, presented annually to the nation’s top small forward.

Simply put, there are quality matchups all over the court, including Disu-Timme, projected lottery pick Dillion Mitchell lining up against Zags senior forward Anton Watson, and Hunter and backcourt running mate Marcus Carr vs. Nolan Hickman and Rasir Bolton.