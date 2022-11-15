Literary Calendar

Around the World in 80 Books Reading Challenge – For this online reading challenge, include three reviews, adding something interesting you learned about another country. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack. See a list of suggestions for library books set all around the world by visiting bit.ly/3hLrH1a. For questions, please contact us at Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366 or info@whitcolib.org. Virtual. Free.

Release of “Rise Up With A Song” by Diane Worthey – Join to celebrate the release of Diane Worthey’s second book, “Rise Up With A Song.” The first ever picture book about Ethel Smyth, the world-famous composer and suffragette. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Community Congregational Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus, Pullman.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Book Recommendations from Eija – Join to get children’s book recommendations from children’s author Eija Sumner. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. BookPeople, 521 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. (208) 882-2669.

Historical Novels Book Signing – Set in the First Century A.D. in the wilds of ancient Britannia and the mean streets of Imperial Rome, see the British king, Caratacus, defending his lands against the invasion and onslaught of the Roman army (The Wolf of Britannia Part I & II); his daughter, Macha, in a race to save her Roman husband, Titus, from being executed for treason (The Sign of the Eagle); and Marcellus, a Spanish centurion in the Roman army fighting an impossible struggle against Roman injustice. Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 15310 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 922-4104.