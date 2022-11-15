The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Nov. 15, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Iowa at Seton Hall FS1

6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Texas ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Utah Pac-12

8 p.m.: Cal Poly at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta ESPN

7 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

3 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Kent State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois CBSSN

5 p.m.: Western Michigan at Central Michigan ESPNU

Golf, men’s

11 p.m.: DP World: Tour championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago TNT

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Cal State Bakersfield at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Texas 1510-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

