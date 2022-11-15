On the Air
Nov. 15, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Iowa at Seton Hall FS1
6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Texas ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Utah Pac-12
8 p.m.: Cal Poly at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta ESPN
7 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
3 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Kent State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois CBSSN
5 p.m.: Western Michigan at Central Michigan ESPNU
Golf, men’s
11 p.m.: DP World: Tour championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago TNT
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Cal State Bakersfield at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
6:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Texas 1510-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
