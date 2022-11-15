Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  WSU basketball

Prairie View A&M dominates down low, hands Washington State second loss of the season

Nov. 15, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:34 p.m.

From staff reports

From staff reports

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Will Douglas scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Prairie View A&M dominated Washington State in the paint en route to a 70-59 nonconference victory Tuesday.

Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points for the Panthers (3-0), who outscored the Cougars 28-10 down low. PVAMU shot 47% from both the floor and 3-point range (9 of 19), while holding the Cougars to 33% overall and on 3-pointers.

TJ Bamba paced the Cougars (1-2) with 16 points. Freshman Kymany Houinsou added 10 points in his first collegiate start.

WSU started an all-guard lineup, with all-conference talent Mouhamed Gueye coming off the bench for four points on 0-for-6 shooting in 19 minutes.

WSU also played without starting guard DJ Rodman due to an illness. Forward Adrej Jakimovski remained out with a foot injury.

The Cougars head to the Arena next to take on Eastern Washington on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in WSU basketball