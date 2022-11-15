Prairie View A&M dominates down low, hands Washington State second loss of the season
Nov. 15, 2022 Updated Tue., Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:34 p.m.
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Will Douglas scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Prairie View A&M dominated Washington State in the paint en route to a 70-59 nonconference victory Tuesday.
Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points for the Panthers (3-0), who outscored the Cougars 28-10 down low. PVAMU shot 47% from both the floor and 3-point range (9 of 19), while holding the Cougars to 33% overall and on 3-pointers.
TJ Bamba paced the Cougars (1-2) with 16 points. Freshman Kymany Houinsou added 10 points in his first collegiate start.
WSU started an all-guard lineup, with all-conference talent Mouhamed Gueye coming off the bench for four points on 0-for-6 shooting in 19 minutes.
WSU also played without starting guard DJ Rodman due to an illness. Forward Adrej Jakimovski remained out with a foot injury.
The Cougars head to the Arena next to take on Eastern Washington on Monday at 6 p.m.
