Spokane Valley awards grants to are nonprofits

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The city of Spokane Valley has allocated $182,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations that provide either economic development or social service programs.

Twenty organizations submitted applications for funding and City Council members voted on which organizations would receive funding and how much funding they would be awarded.

Elevation Children’s Therapy was awarded $11,041 to support a grants program to assist families that need help with medical costs and special therapies. Greater Spokane Valley Meals on Wheels received $21,185 to deliver meals to Spokane Valley seniors. The HUB Sports Center was allocated $4,286 to host a career pathways event for local students in grades 6-8 who might be interested in a career in manufacturing, construction, the trades or medical fields.

The Inland Chess Academy was given $1,457 to support an after-school chess program at two local schools. The JAKT Foundation was awarded $10,714 to help support the Spokane Valley Farmers Market. Junior Achievement of Washington received $4,143 to help students participate in the organization’s financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness programs. My Turn Theatre was given $4,286 to support a theatrical production that provides leading roles to adults with disabilities.

The Spokane Valley Arts Council was awarded $17,326 for operating costs and production of a monumental bronze by artist Nancy McLaughin. The Spokane Valley Heritage Museum received $16,469 to help preserve and digitize historical records. Spokane Valley Partners was given $46,155 to help provide residents assistance with food, clothing, diapers and other emergency assistance.

The Spokane Valley Summer Theatre was awarded $10,326 to help support set rental for 2023 productions. Teen and Kid Closet received $10,000 to help support the 2023 New Shoes for All initiative. Transitions received $8,571 to support the New Leaf Café, which provides job training for women. Widows Might was given $16,041 to help with rent and programs for widows in need.