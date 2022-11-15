Yvonne Ejim’s career-high 26 points leads Gonzaga over Wyoming 66-64

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Trailing for most of the second half at Wyoming, the Gonzaga women turned to Yvonne Ejim, and she delivered.

Ejim scored a career-high 26 points – 10 in the fourth quarter – to help the Zags to a 66-64 nonconference win Tuesday night over the Cowgirls in Laramie, Wyoming.

With the win, Gonzaga improved to 3-0 going into Saturday’s game against Louisville in the Bahamas.

Gonzaga trailed by at least six points on three occasions, the last coming with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game.

Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong, however, each connected on driving layins on GU’s next two possessions. As Wyoming went cold, Ejim scored twice on drives from the high post.

Wyoming tied the game at 64 with 36 seconds left, and GU called its last timeout with 20 seconds left to set up another play. The Zags again went to Ejim, who drove the lane in traffic for a short jumper that found the net with 10 seconds left.

A missed layup by Wyoming with 2 seconds left sealed the win for GU, which is 5-0 at Wyoming.

Ejim, the current West Coast Conference Player of the Week, played most of the second half in foul trouble, but made 13 of 18 shots and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Ejim’s heroics overshadowed a 3-for-12 night from long range. GU also lost the rebounding battle 35-32. The Zags shot 46% overall.

Kayleigh Truong had 14 points and three assists.

Gonzaga made five of its first seven shots to lead 11-3, but Wyoming converted a pair of steals to tie the game at 10.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second quarter, which ended with GU trailing 31-30.

Ejim picked up her second and third fouls in quick succession midway through the third quarter and went to the bench. Wyoming made the most of her absence, leading by as many as 7 before the Zags cut the deficit to 47-46 going into the fourth quarter.

Ejim picked up her fourth foul with 5 minutes, 44 seconds left but returned when GU fell behind by 6 late in the game.